Work resumes at Colorado plant destroying chemical weapons

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Army has resumed the destruction of chemical weapons at a plant in Colorado after fixing a leak that caused a hazardous waste spill.
Officials say the Pueblo Chemical Depot destruction plant began operating again Monday.
The depot is destroying shells containing mustard agent under an international treaty. Officials say the November spill released a byproduct of the destruction process but didn't include any mustard agent.
Separately, officials are investigating how rainwater leaked through a liner in another area at the plant three days after the spill. The area was not in use at the time.
The plant is destroying about 780,000 shells filled with 2,600 tons of mustard agent. The work is expected to take until 2020.
Mustard agent kills or maims by blistering skin, scarring eyes and inflaming airways.