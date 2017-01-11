Woman suing Northglenn for holding her dog in shelter

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:39PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:13PM MST expiring January 11 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 11:55AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:54AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 4:29AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 1:14AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Serena Campbell has been interacting with her pit bull named “Baby” for the last two years through a cage.
Her dog has been in the Adams County Shelter for the last two years waiting to be put down.
“I miss my dog and I want him back. He deserves to be home,” said Campbell.
Campbell says her upkeep fees and several appeals are what's keeping her dog alive.
Serena’s ex-partner gave up the rights to Baby to her.
But before she separated from her partner, the pit bull bit a mail carrier. Campbell says Northglenn police just ordered the dog to be put on home quarantine, and then the 17th Judicial District issued a citation to the owners.
Two days later, the house was raided, and the dog was first put in protective custody. It was then impounded.
The state ordered the release of the dog, but Campbell says she still couldn't get it back. A hearing held by Northglenn deemed the dog vicious and the dog was ordered to be put to sleep.
Juliet Piconne is Serena’s lawyer; she filed a federal suit on her behalf claiming Serena’s rights were violated.
“This is the most horrendous case of abuse of power I have seen ever," Piconne said.
Piconne says Northglenn had no rights to hold another hearing on the bite incident because the state already ruled on it, making it double jeopardy.
Also, Serena never got a notice of the impoundment until six months later.
Piconne says it would also be illegal to put Serena’s dog down because, based on this report, the victim didn't suffer serious injuries.
“He has been in this cage for 580 days. That's just not right. That's not humane,” said Piconne.