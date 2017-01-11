Woman suing Northglenn for holding her dog in shelter

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Serena Campbell has been interacting with her pit bull named “Baby” for the last two years through a cage.

Her dog has been in the Adams County Shelter for the last two years waiting to be put down.

“I miss my dog and I want him back. He deserves to be home,” said Campbell.

Campbell says her upkeep fees and several appeals are what's keeping her dog alive.

Serena’s ex-partner gave up the rights to Baby to her.

But before she separated from her partner, the pit bull bit a mail carrier. Campbell says Northglenn police just ordered the dog to be put on home quarantine, and then the 17th Judicial District issued a citation to the owners.

Two days later, the house was raided, and the dog was first put in protective custody. It was then impounded.

The state ordered the release of the dog, but Campbell says she still couldn't get it back. A hearing held by Northglenn deemed the dog vicious and the dog was ordered to be put to sleep.

Juliet Piconne is Serena’s lawyer; she filed a federal suit on her behalf claiming Serena’s rights were violated.

“This is the most horrendous case of abuse of power I have seen ever," Piconne said.

Piconne says Northglenn had no rights to hold another hearing on the bite incident because the state already ruled on it, making it double jeopardy.

Also, Serena never got a notice of the impoundment until six months later.

Piconne says it would also be illegal to put Serena’s dog down because, based on this report, the victim didn't suffer serious injuries.

“He has been in this cage for 580 days. That's just not right. That's not humane,” said Piconne.

Click here to view the federal lawsuit.

