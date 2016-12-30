Woman claims local jewelry store damaged ring beyond repair

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- After seven years of dating, Whitney Ashcraft's boyfriend Eli finally popped the question.

“This ring was perfect,” said Ashcraft. But today, her dream ring just sits in its box.

“I can't wear my engagement ring,” she said.

Ashcraft says her ring was severely damaged after she took it to Fast Fix jewelry shop in Flatiron Crossing Mall.

She says six months into her engagement, her ring’s stone became loose, and after reading positive reviews on Fast Fix, she decided to take it there. But she says instead of a quick fix, the store damaged her ring.

“The stones had fallen out; the center stone had been torched; the shank had been bent,” said Ashcraft.

Fast Fix tells Denver7 when Ashcraft first came to repair her ring, a disclaimer on the receipt advised her that damage could be done to the ring due to its special factory design.

Ashcraft says she didn't see the disclaimer until she paid for the repairs, and she says the jeweler told her the constant repairs permanently damaged the ring.

“He said that now the structural integrity of the ring has been significantly compromised," she said.

Ashcraft says the store only refunded her for the repairs but wouldn't compensate her for the $600 ring.

“This is not just the material item, this is the symbol of my relationship that I want to be looking down on and smiling at,” she said.

