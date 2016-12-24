Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued December 23 at 2:38PM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:51AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:51AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 11:45PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 11:45PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:08PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 2:26PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:42AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Someone's on the naughty list and this time we're talking about mom!
Surveillance video from Performance Cycle of Colorado in Centennial shows a woman allegedly stealing two pairs of gloves with a little girl in tow.
"She's not the typical thief," said Lance Waddill of Performance Cycle of Colorado. "Teaching a kid to steal so young, feels so wrong."
That's exactly what Waddill said happened on Wednesday afternoon when his security cameras caught the woman stealing nearly red handed.
"This one was just the most shocking mainly because she had her daughter with her," Waddill said.
Video shows the woman walk with a little girl holding a doll. She heads for the gloves, eventually picking up one pair of men's and one pair of women's. She rips off the glove headers then stashes them in pants before heading to the fitting room with the little girl to remove the security tags.
"We found all the security tags cut off and hidden in another jacket. We're still not sure how she got these off," said Waddill.
Waddill said the pair drove off in a newer-model black Subaru with the two pairs of gloves valued at about $400. He now hopes someone recognizes the woman.
"We're a family-owned business, so it would just be nice to get our gloves back and maybe just have her prosecuted," Waddill said.