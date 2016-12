DENVER -- Did you feel the gusty winds across the region Wednesday?

The National Weather Service said gusts of 40 to 70 mph are possible with blowing snow and poor visibility.

Denver7 received reports of nearly 70 mph gusts from the Colorado Department of Transportation's weather stations.

Here are some of the wind gusts being reported Wednesday morning by CDOT:

69.4 mph, Highway 93, south of Boulder

65 mph, Highway 36 overlook (near Boulder)

29 mph, Superior

24 mph, Georgetown

24 mph, Nunn (Weld County)

23 mph, I-25 at the Wyoming border

21 mph, Eisenhower Tunnel, west portal

16 mph, Wellington

