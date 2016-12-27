Wind gusts hit Front Range on Christmas Day

DENVER-- Intense wind gusts were reported across the Front Range on Christmas Day.

"Wind gusts in the Foothills exceeded 100 mph in a few places with several reports ranging from 70 to 90 mph," the National Weather Service. "The winds also spread across western portions of the Denver metro area where a few gusts from 60 to 80 mph occurred."

Some of the top wind gusts:

110 mph, Gold Hill (Boulder County), 4:06 p.m.

105 mph, Pinecliffe (Gilpin County), 5:14 p.m.

97 mph, Jamestown (Boulder County), 4:41 p.m.

93 mph, Crescent Village (Jefferson County), 5:26 p.m.

92 mph, Rocky Flats (Jefferson County), 3:32 p.m.

88 mph, Estes Park (Larimer County), 7:35 p.m.

83 mph, Superior (Jefferson County), 4:50 p.m.

80 mph, White Ranch Open Space Park (Jefferson County), 7:55 p.m.

79 mph, Larkspur (Douglas County), 1:04 a.m.

The wind did some damage across the region.

In Denver, a 100 year-old tree fell in a neighborhood south of the Denver Country Club. The tree blocked South Franklin Street. However no homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

In Boulder County, crews kept busy with downed power lines and branches. A gas station received some minor damage.

According to a power outage map, Xcel Energy dealt with hundreds of outages in metro Denver and Boulder affecting about 50,000 people.

