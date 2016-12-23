Whereabouts of Adams County mother and two children still unknown

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Two stockings hang over the window in Irene Hernandez’s Adams County home, but the two boys they belong to are nowhere to be found.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators say 3-year-old Dathaiz Quintana and 2-year-old Gregorio Martinez haven't been seen in a week after their mother, Shelina Martinez, took them against court orders last week.

“My grandkids didn't even have shoes on. They were in their pajamas, no coats," said Irene Hernandez, the boys’ great grandmother.

Hernandez said Martinez showed up with two men and forced their way into the house, grabbed the two boys and drove off with them.

Hernandez said she ran out after them and tried to stop the men, but Martinez nearly ran her over while trying to drive off.

“So they pushed their way in and these two guys came in, they pushed their way in too, grabbed my grandsons and ran out the door with them," said Hernandez.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said investigators don’t have any new leads as to where she and the kids might be or any confirmation that the three are safe.

Hernandez said she was told an Amber Alert wasn't issued in this case because she didn't have a license plate number of the car they took off in.

“If she brings them back on her own they will probably work with her to make sure that she doesn't get in any more trouble, because if she doesn't bring them back and they find her, she's going to be in more trouble,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says she's simply trying to help Shelina out with the kids until she can sober up and get on her feet. She said the kids' well-being is her top priority.

“Please bring them or let them come back home and we'll help her. There's no excuse for her to have them out there," she said.

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen Shelina or the two boys to call 911 and report it right away.

