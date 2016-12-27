Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Highlands Ranch, Parker, more

Now that Christmas is past, it's time to start thinking about how to recycle your Christmas tree.

Some cities have drop off locations, others offer curbside pickup service.

Denver

Denver is offering curbside pickup service on January 7-8 and 14-15 only. Remove all decorations, lights and tree stands and put your tree out no later than 7 a.m. on Saturday. The tree may be picked up on Saturday or Sunday. Crews will not pickup flocked or artificial trees. Do not put the tree in a bag. Learn more here.

Aurora

Aurora has three Christmas tree drop-off locations -- Del Mar Park, Olympic Park and Saddle Rock Golf Course. Trees can be dropped until Jan. 9. Free mulch will be available at the same sites from Dec. 30 to Jan. 9, while supplies last. Bring a truck, bags, containers and shovels for self-loading of mulch. Learn more and get park addresses on the City of Aurora's website.

Highlands Ranch

Trees that are ornament and tinsel-free may be dropped off at Dad Clark Park, Toepfer Park, Redstone Park and Highland Heritage Regional Park until Jan. 15.

Parker

Parker residents can drop off Christmas trees through Jan. 22 at the east paved Salisbury Park ballfields parking lot, located at 11920 Motsenbocker Rd. Additional yard waste and tree branches are not permitted. Please remove all plastic tarps, tree stands and nails, ornaments, lights, garland and tinsel. No artificial trees, garland or wreathes with wire backing will be accepted. Drop off hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Learn more here.

Lakewood

The City of Lakewood will offer tree recycling from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 8 at Lakewood's Greenhouse at 9556 W. Yale Ave. Officials ask that you follow posted signs and drop trees in the designated area.

Tree recycling is free for Lakewood residents, and trees dropped off for recycling must be free of all wire, ornaments, nails and tinsel. Mulch will be available upon request and while supplies last.

Adams County

Recycle your live Christmas tree through Mon., Jan. 16, at Adams County Regional Park (9755 Henderson Road, Brighton).

Westminster

Trees may be dropped off through Jan. 22 in the lower parking lot at the City Park Fitness Center at 10475 Sheridan Blvd. The trees are recycled into mulch for use by residents and city crews.

Boy Scout Troop 484 provides curb-side pickup as their annual fundraiser. Call 303-706-3389 to schedule a tree pickup.

Others

If your city and/or county are not listed here, go to their website for tree recycling information.