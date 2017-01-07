When Loveland gets enough snow, its garbage trucks transform into snow plows

LOVELAND, Colo. -- When a snowstorm buries Loveland, the city’s garbage trucks do double duty to help make sure roads are safe to drive on.

Loveland’s regular fleet of snow-removal vehicles includes 16 large trucks, four large pickups, two front-wheel loaders and a road grader.

But when the city gets six inches of snow or more, 11 garbage trucks join the plowing party.

This week’s snowstorm brought just over six inches to the city.

Loveland’s website states these trash-truck plows focus on the lower-priority residential streets that don’t usually get plowed during lighter snowfall.

That way, people don’t get trapped in their neighborhoods due to snow-covered streets.

The rest of the fleet works to clear high priority arterial and “collector” streets.

In addition to plows, the city uses anti-icing and de-icing chemicals to clear streets.

The city says it also utilizes employees from a number of departments to operate its fleet, including stormwater maintenance, traffic operations and utility workers.

