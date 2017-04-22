Western Colorado authorities want help identifying remains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying skeletal remains that were found near a canal in western Colorado.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the man's remains might have been on the bank of a canal on Orchard Mesa for as long as a year before they were found in December. A DNA sample from bone marrow has been sent to a crime lab for testing.

Investigators say the man was white, about 5-foot-5, between 25 and 40 years old and was found with a Chevrolet key ring and a white metal necklace with a crucifix.

Foul play is not suspected.

Victor Yahn, Mesa County's chief deputy coroner, says news of the remains was not released earlier because authorities wanted to get as much information as possible before notifying the public.