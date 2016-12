WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- An employee at the Weld County Clerk and Recorder's Office is under arrest, accused of inappropriately touching a woman.

The victim reported that Jessie Lopez touched her as she entered the office in Fort Lupton. Police arrested Lopez Friday.

He faces a misdemeanor charge.

