Weather clears for rescuers searching for missing Littleton cop on Mt. Elbrus in Russia

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Search efforts continued on Mt. Elbrus in Russia Monday for a missing Littleton police officer who disappeared while climbing the mountain more than a week ago.

Rescue crews have been battling treacherous weather conditions, but on Monday the skies cleared and crews were able to launch two private helicopters to aid in the search.

Rescue teams were also on the ground and spent the day searching in the remote hard to reach valleys that surround the mountain, according to an update on the Search for Steven Facebook page.

The update came from Don Bowie, an experienced American mountaineer the family has hired to help with the search efforts, along with Russian teams.

Bowie arrived in Russia last week, and has posted several videos on Instagram that show the terrain rescuers have been facing on mountain.

"The sheer size and complexity of Elbrus make searching extremely challenging. The MCHS Russia SAR team here have covered an impressive amount of terrain so far - and we'll keep going, if only the weather would cooperate," Bowie wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Steven Beare, 32, a Littleton police officer and member of the National Guard has been missing since June 16.

Beare was making his first solo ascent on Mt. Elbrus when a storm rolled in.

The mountain is in Southern Russia near the border of Georgia and is Europe's highest peak.

Beare's goal was to climb the world's seven highest mountains, and Mt. Elbrus was number two on the list.

His wife, Olivia Beare, has been working nonstop from their home in Highlands Ranch to find her husband. She organized to bring in Bowie, and the two private helicopters. Beare has a 20-month-old and is pregnant with the couple's second child.

His wife said Steven is an avid and experienced climber, but because he had planned to summit the mountain in a day he did not bring a sleeping bag with him.

Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman met with the Russian Ambassador on Friday, and said Russia pledged to provide an additional search team and helicopter to help find Beare.

Denver7 first reported this story, and Rep. Coffman offered his help following our original report with Beare's wife.

Beare's fellow officers from the Littleton Police Department have also set up a fund for donations to help pay for the search efforts.

As of Sunday Morning, the Colorado Fraternal Order said it has raised $67,414.57 in public donations and the FOP gave an additional $4,000 for a total of $71,414.57.

His wife said each helicopter costs $2,500 an hour to fly, so they are still trying to raise additional money.

Those interested in donating to the efforts can make donations here, or send a check to the Colorado Police Officers Foundation at 2701 W. 84th Ave. #211 in Westminster, CO 80031. In both instances, write Steven Beare's name in the notes section of the donation.

Beare grew up in Catskill, NY and there is a prayer vigil being held at the St. Patrick's Church at 5:30 p.m. MST.