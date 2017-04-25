Water main break causes partial road collapse in Denver

DENVER – A portion of a Denver road collapsed as crews were working to repair a broken water main early Tuesday morning.

Airtracker7 was over the scene just as a large chunk of South Lowell Boulevard gave way. The road was already closed to traffic. No one was injured.

Denver Water said it’s not uncommon for a partial road collapse during a water main break, because the water gushing out of the pipe beneath the road pushes on the dirt underneath the concrete.

Residents of the area of South Lowell Boulevard and West Greenwood Place may be without water for a short time as crews work to repair the 12-inch water main.