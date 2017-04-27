Which Denver grocery store is the cheapest? Walmart, Target vs King Soopers, Safeway

DENVER -- Everybody likes to save money, even if it’s just a couple of pennies. And there’s no better way of getting that feeling of accomplishment than saving money on your grocery bill, the third largest household expense.

Denver7 wanted to find out which grocery store was the cheapest and also reveal some of the marketing techniques they use to try to get you to spend an even bigger chunk of your paycheck in their stores.

We spent three weeks shopping Safeway, King Soopers, Walmart and Target with a common shopping list.

The basics are there, like bread and milk, but items on the list are just a small fraction of what a busy family might purchase on a typical grocery trip.

Who's the cheapest?

It might not be a surprise to most savvy shoppers, but Walmart came out ahead. Our average three-week total at the nation’s largest retailer came to $26.71. Target came in second with an average total of $27.08 - that’s a difference of just a .37 cents! The slim margin between the two giant discounters was not much of a revelation. We came up with similar results when we compared Walmart and Target back in August.

Our average three-week total for a basket of basics at King Soopers came to $28.50. Safeway, on the other hand, was the most expensive. The total at the bottom of our Safeway receipt read $32.53.

But there are ways you can still save money at traditional grocery stores, like buying in bulk and shopping sales. Shopping expert Eva Fry told Denver7 that she follows three simple rules when grocery shopping.

Buy when chicken breasts are under $1.67 a lb.

Buy when cereal is less than $1.50 a box.

Buy when the store-brand bread is a $1 a loaf.

To stretch your dollar even more at traditional grocery stores like King Soopers and Safeway, Fry suggested the following:

Stock up on Oroweat Wheat Bread when the price is under $2.49 a loaf.

Stock up on chicken drumsticks, thighs and whole chickens when they are under $.89/lb.

Detergent – never pay more than $.09 a load. Get Tide, All or Arm & Hammer Detergent for under $3 a bottle with coupons.

Tide Detergent 50 oz – never pay more than $4.99. Get it for $2.99 after digital coupon at King Soopers and Safeway.

Buy when roast, chuck under $3/lb.

Buy when bone-in pork chops are under $2 /lb

Buy when ribs are $1.67 or less per lb.

Buy when oatmeal $1.99 box.

Grocery store marketing techniques

Fry started U-Grocery and monitors weekly prices at each of the four stores. She says the layout of a grocery store is designed to maximize revenue.

“Grocery stores place the produce departments towards the front of the store, because the first thing it does is waken your senses,” explained Fry. “There’s bright colors, gorgeous fresh fruits and vegetables, and you are instantly salivating.”

The rotisserie chickens near the entrance do the same thing. In the aisles, question anything at your eye level.



“Often times these are premium placements by the manufacturers,” said Fry

Fry says cereal companies pay to have their products at eye level. The cheaper version takes searching. Grocery stores will also stock kids’ cereal on the lower shelves.

“At their (kids) eyesight is where you’re going to find sugar cereals; you’re going to find fruit snacks; there are going to be Pop Tarts,” Fry said.

Fry said shoppers also need to be aware of other ways supermarkets try to persuade you into buying more.

Checkouts

Candy and magazines at checkout promote impulse buys.

Grab and go prepared foods

Focus here is on convenience, not on price, so you will overpay for these items

End-caps

Brands often pay for premium placement on the end-caps to promote new products or ad items but not always. Some end-caps may have great deals, while others are not on sale at all.

Tags

Stores are using the yellow tags to draw people in when items are not on sale at all, and the yellow tags are promoting base prices.

Coffee bar/deli

Encourage customers to spend more time in a store so you will spend more money.

Sampling stations

Designed to get you to try a new product, get a coupon, buy something that wasn’t on your list

Shelf layout

Premium-priced items placed at eye level. Not necessarily the best sellers. Look at lower shelves for cheaper options. Kids snacks and cereals are placed at kids eye level, so if you want to avoid going home with the sugar cereal and fruit snacks, leave the kids at home.

10 for $10

It doesn’t mean you have to buy 10 items. Each item is on sale for $1.00.

2 for $5

Is just on sale for $2.50, except soda. You always have to buy 3 or 4 to get the soda sale price on 12 packs.

Digital coupons

Make you think that you could save even more, but you have to take the time to load the offer before checkout.

Were these tips useful? Learn more of these helpful hacks by watching Jace Larson's story on Denver7 at 10.