DENVER – In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, more than 60 volunteers signed up with Habitat for Humanity for a special day of building homes in partnership with low-income families in Denver.

Denver7 photojournalist Brad Bogott was there for the build and brings you this story, which you can watch in the video player above.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.