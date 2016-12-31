Vintage plane damaged after emergency landing at Centennial Airport

Robert Garrison
4:40 PM, Dec 30, 2016
6:27 PM, Dec 30, 2016
Centennial Airport

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- The pilot of a World War II-era aircraft walked away unscathed after making an emergency landing at Centennial Airport Friday.

The single-engine aircraft’s main landing gear collapsed after landing. A picture of the British-built Sea Fury shows the aircraft leaning on its wing. The landing also damaged to the plane’s propeller.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane. The plane’s flight path was not released.

The Sea Fury entered service two years after World War II.

