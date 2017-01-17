United Airlines flight from San Diego to Denver swept by FBI, TSA after 'threat'; nothing found

DENVER – A United Airlines flight to Denver from San Diego was checked out by Denver police and FBI agents after the pilot reported a possible security threat mid-flight Monday night, but the airline said nothing was found.

United flight 231 landed safely at Denver International Airport around 9:20 p.m. and was swept by FBI and TSA agents, as well as Denver police officers.

The airline said around 10:45 p.m. that the plane sweep had been finished and that nothing was found. It said the threat was "non-credible" and that passengers were being taxied to the gate.

The airplane was parked on the east side of the airfield on the airport’s taxiway.

It is unclear what the alleged threat was that was reported by the pilot.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.