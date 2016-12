One person dead in three-vehicle crash on I-25 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – One person died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on northbound I-25 near County Line Road.

Colorado State Patrol originally said two people were dead in the crash, but issued a correction at 4:45 p.m. saying that only one person was dead and the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

CORRECTION: 1 fatal party, second party life-threatening/critical but still alive in I25/CountyLine crash. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) December 22, 2016

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. and involved two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck.

The road reopened entirely at 5:30 p.m. after being closed or restricted to one lane for much of the afternoon.

The semi-truck tipped over and slid into a ditch during the crash. Colorado State Patrol says it doesn’t yet have a cause for the crash, but said that the semi driver was cooperating with authorities.

Traffic remains heavily backed-up in the area.

