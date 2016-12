CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- The family of a fallen trooper received a surprise Thursday.

Trooper Cody Donahue’s widow, Velma Donahue, will not have to worry about another mortgage payment for the next year.

The Altitude Planning Group and the non-profit Gradient Gives Back Foundation are covering the payments.

"My kids, they asked if we could stay in our house. They're attached to the house, because daddy did a lot of work in it, so I said we're going to be OK," said Velma Donahue.

Cody was killed last month when he was hit by a semi while on the side of Interstate 25 near Castle Rock.

