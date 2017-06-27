Travelers Haven: Company offers short-term affordable living options

DENVER — As the prices to rent and buy housing in the Denver metro area continue to rise, a Colorado company is providing resources to employees, companies and families for short-term corporate housing options. Travelers Haven and sister company Hotel Engine connect people with temporary affordable living options in Colorado.

When people move to Colorado, they may not be ready to make full payments on buying a house, apartment or condominium. Travelers Haven offers furnished and unfurnished corporate housing rentals, temporary apartments and extended stay options at discounted rates. The company also helps people transition into permanent housing options.

Travelers Haven representatives said the company offers an average discounted rate of 34% compared to the industry standard. When an employee has a job in a city for only a few months at a time, Hotel Engine works with the employee's company to offer room rates at an average 26% lower than other public sites.

Travelers Haven launched in 2008 and currently has offices in both Denver and New York. The company serves companies in more than 120 countries around the world.