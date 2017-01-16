Top 5 recipes to pull out on a cold, snowy day

DENVER — Snowed in with no plans? Chilled to the bone due to the cold? Take to the kitchen and try out some of these easy recipes for a cold winter day.

1.) Pot of snowflake hot cocoa

Cook this recipe in a slow cooker to serve the whole family! Mix together 2 cups of whipping cream, six cups of milk (or almond milk) a teaspoon of vanilla and 12 ounces (one package) of white chocolate (or mixed chocolate) chips.

After stirring the mixture together, cover and cook on low heat for two to two and a half hours, stirring occasionally. At the end of the two hours, the chips will be melted together.

Add candy canes to stir with for a little extra fun!

2.) Spiced pecans

Beat an egg white with one tablespoon of water, then stir in 3 cups of halved pecans until they are covered well. In a separate small bowl, mix together half a teaspoon of salt, a teaspoon of cinnamon, half a teaspoon of ground cloves, half a teaspoon of ground nutmeg and sprinkle them over the pecans.

Spread the nuts on an aluminum foil-lined baking pan, then place in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.

3.) Cinnamon sweet potato chips

Stir together one tablespoon of melted butter, half a teaspoon of salt, two teaspoons of brown sugar and half a teaspoon of cinnamon. Once mixed, brush the mixture onto two sweet potatoes which you've peeled and thinly sliced.

Arrange on a baking sheet and cook for 20 minutes in a 400 degree oven. Take out when the potatoes begin to curl.

4.) Red garlic mashed potatoes

Bring to boil a large pot of water with 8 cubed red potatoes and one teaspoon of crushed garlic inside. Boil for roughly 10 minutes, or until a fork easily pierces the potatoes.

Drain the water from the potatoes after boiling, then add half a cup of butter and mash until the butter is melted. Mix in a quarter cup of half-and-half cream, a quarter teaspoon of steak seasoning, a quarter teaspoon of garlic powder, one teaspoon of crushed garlic and an eighth of a teaspoon of white sugar.

Mix the potatoes and all ingredients together until smooth, then enjoy!

5.) Easy, yummy mac-and-cheese

Boil a 16-ounce package of macaroni until al dente (roughly 10 minutes) then drain. Grease a casserole dish that is at least 2 quarts in size. Place one fourth of the macaroni in the bottom, then an even layer of sharp cheddar cheese slices, which can be any brand found at the grocery store (Note: The higher quality the cheese, the better the macaroni will taste). Dot the cheese with butter and then season with salt and pepper.

Repeat that layering three more times, then pour one 12-fluid ounce can of evaporated milk evenly over the top of the dish.

Bake the dish uncovered for one hour at 375 degrees, or until the top is golden brown.

