Thrify mom: Time to declutter and donate!

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Around the holiday season, I wrote a lot about shopping at thrift stores, finding good deals on both gifts and decorations. But now it’s January, a time when a lot of people look around and say “where did all this stuff come from?" It's a great time to take inventory and evaluate what you no longer need.

With the influx of new toys my kids got for Christmas, I figured this is also a great month to teach them about donating. I asked Jessica Hudgins Smith from Goodwill Industries of Denver to help me figure out what makes a good donation.

“We really are looking for high quality stuff. New toys, maybe that the kids don’t play with anymore, or maybe you got a ton of Christmas gifts that you can’t even use," says Hudgins Smith.

Quality is key. So when you’re doing your spring cleaning, it’s great to be generous and give to thrift stores, but you may also need to just throw some stuff in the trash.

Jessica had some great ideas looking around my house:

My kids have a ton of play food and dishes, including a lot of duplicates. So I can bag up a few items that can be sold as a set for another child.

Legos are huge! So popular that Goodwill actually sells a lot of Legos in their online store. There are fanatics out there who definitely want your Legos!

Puzzles and Games -- make sure all the parts and pieces are there. Jessica says the store probably won’t count the pieces -- so it’s really nice when donors are considerate about this.

Bikes. Goodwill has a program called “Good Bikes” where they will refurbish bikes, even if you donate one that’s not in perfect condition.

Collector’s items? Goodwill has processors who do research, and can recognize signs of an item that may have a value to a collector.

Bottom line – Goodwill is a great place to donate your toys. You can declutter, while bringing some happiness to another child out there. It’s a great way to start the year! Happy thrifting and donating!

Nicole Brady covers the First Alert breaking news desk during Denver7 morning news, reports on stories in our community and tries to find great bargains at thrift stores while raising two kids and a husband. You can see more of her thrift store finds on Facebook and Twitter.