Thrifty mom: Save on gifts by shopping thift!

LITTLETON, Colo. - As you know from my past posts, I love shopping at thrift stores. I love finding good deals on second-hand stuff for myself and my kids. But when it comes to Christmas, I don't want to give someone a gift that is obviously used. So this week I looked for some ways to incorporate thrift stores into my gift shopping.

I visited the Savers thrift store in Littleton to look for items that can be used to make unique homemade gifts. Store manager Karen had some great ideas for using items that everyone donates to thrift stores. Things like mason jars, picture frames, baskets, and candy dishes. These can all be repurposed into lovely gifts!

Turn old trophy toppers into wine stoppers!

Put some decorative paper in a picture frame to turn it into wall art or a festive tray!

Old mason jars are great containers for candy or bath products!

I think this would be a great project for the kids. Imagine all the cute things they could make for grandparents, aunts, uncles, teachers and friends.

And speaking of kids, my two kids are getting plenty of second hand stuff this Christmas. My advice to parents: get them the used stuff while they're young and don't know the difference. Because soon enough, they'll figure out what a "hatchimal".

Merry Thrift-mas to all of you and a Thrifty New Year!