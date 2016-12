Three people hospitalized after serious crash in Parker

PARKER, Colo. – Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash on Parker Road near the intersection of Clubhouse Drive Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. South Metro Fire and Rescue says one person was ejected from a vehicle and another had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Parker Police Commander Chris Peters said investigators were accusing one driver of DUI and failure to yield. He said one of the drivers was southbound on Parker Road and turned into oncoming northbound traffic without yielding. A northbound vehicle crashed into that car.

Three people in total were transported to an area hospital by paramedics. But Peters said none suffered serious injuries, which he said was "completely amazing."

Northbound Parker Road had been closed between Hilltop Road and Main Street, but one lane reopened around 8:30 p.m.

