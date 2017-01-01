Thousands ring in New Year on 16th Street Mall

DENVER -- They came by the thousands, from all across Colorado, to ring in the New Year with fireworks on the 16th Street Mall.

The revelers had their pick between an early show at 9 p.m. and a later one at midnight.

As they moved up and down the mall, they could see glow-sticks galore, sparkly eyeglasses, sparkly shoes, even sparkly teeth among fellow revelers.

Many had been to the mall for previous celebrations, while others came for the first time.

"It's good to be with family," said Jose Torres. "We enjoy each other's company. We're having a good time, ringing in the New Year."

"It's our first time coming downtown for New Year's Eve," said Yolanda Gayton who was celebrating with her family too. "I just wanted to spend the night with my kids and come out have fun and then watch the fireworks."

Once the fireworks started, there were cheers and whistles.

"Woo hoo," said Nancy Orgill. "We've lived in Colorado for 30 years and I've never come down here. I told my family... we need to go downtown to see this."

Orgill said she's glad they did.

"This has been spectacular," she said.

When asked if it was worth it, Orgill replied, "Oh my God, I'm going to come here every year now."