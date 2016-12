Thornton teen reunited with dog she saved twice

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A wagging tail, cries of joy, and plenty of kisses was all a healthy pup could give to the Thornton teen who saved his life – twice!

Justine Haines, 15, was reunited with the Chihuahua mix Tuesday morning. She picked up Chance from the Adams County Animal Shelter, where it was under quarantine for possible rabies exposure.

Justine and her mother saved the dog from a coyote attack in September, but later learned the dog was on track to be euthanized because of possible rabies exposure.

But that didn’t deter Justine. She paid from her college fund to give Chance a second chance. She paid for a 77-day quarantine at the shelter, and the video below shows just how grateful Chance is for Justine’s sacrifice:

