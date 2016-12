DENVER - Making big plans to ring in the New Year? Here's how to get free transportation and where to see fireworks:

Fireworks

Denver's annual New Year's Eve fireworks display downtown will go off at 9 p.m. and midnight on Saturday. The 16th Street Mallride will be temporarily shut down during the shows for safety reasons.

Free RTD

From 7 p.m. on December 31 through 7 a.m. on January 1, RTD will be offering free train and bus rides, through a "Freeze the Keys" partnership with Coors Light. Check out the schedule here

Free cabs

The Sawaya Law Firm will reimburse your cab ride home on New Year's Eve. Send the firm your receipt and they'll pay you back, up to $35. Details here

