The 7 biggest spring storms to hit Denver

DENVER – The Mile High City has seen some pretty snowy springs over the years. Remember last year, when a seemingly never-ending series of storms dumped several inches of snow on Denver?

It has been a pretty mild spring so far. A mere 19.4 inches of snow has fallen at Denver International Airport. The average snowfall for Denver by the end of April is 55.4 inches.

But we’re not out of the woods yet. Some of the city’s biggest snowstorms occurred in late April or May. Here are some the biggest spring storms to hit Denver, according to the National Weather Service:

1. 23 inches: April 23, 1885

2. 19 inches: April 24-25, 1935

3. 18.5 inches: March 20-22, 1944

4. 18.2 inches: April 17-19, 1920

5. 18 inches: April 19-20, 1907

6. 18 inches: March 31-April 1, 1891

7. 17.3 inches: April 2, 1957



Colorado is expected to get another blast of winter weather this week, with temps dipping below freezing both Monday night and during the weekend. Although no snow is expected to stick to the ground, flakes could fall.

Learn more about the forecast and what we're expecting here.