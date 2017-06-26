Teen falls to death in front of girlfriend not far from Meadow Lake

RIFLE, Colo. — A Rifle teenager died Sunday after falling off a cliff while hiking with his girlfriend on the edge of Garfield and Rio Blanco Counties.

The 17-year-old, who hasn't yet been identified, died before first responders could get to the scene. At 5:30 p.m., search and rescue personnel retrieved the teen's body and declared him dead.

Officials described the area of the fall as near Meadow Lake and Cow Lake on the Flat Tops north of New Castle.

Authorities say the Garfield County Coroner will eventually release identification pending notification of the family.