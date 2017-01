LITTLETON, Colo. – Police say several people tried to break into a gun and ammunition store overnight, but were stopped by security bars on the windows.

The “four or five” suspects threw rocks through the Denver Guns & Ammo store in the 8500 block of West Coal Mine Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

But security bars on the inside of the windows apparently stopped the suspects from actually getting in the store.

The suspects fled in a late-90s Honda sedan, according to police, but may have switched cars at some point.

