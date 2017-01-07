State issues warning about coyote activity in January and February

DENVER -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is issuing a warning about coyote activity in January and February.

"As coyotes pair up to breed, they may be more territorial than usual and defend their space as they carve out a place to have their young," Colorado Parks & Wildlife said.

More than 25 people in the Denver metro area have been bitten by coyotes since 2007, officials said.

Last year in January & February, a young girl was nipped by a coyote in Centennial, a coyote approached a grandmother pushing a stroller in Aurora and there were four incidents of a mangy coyote baring its teeth at people in Lakewood, CPW reported.

"In addition to transferring disease, unfortunately, coyotes can see our pets as a prey source; so pet owners need to be extra diligent about protecting their animals," said Liza Hunholz, area wildlife manager for Denver.

If you see a coyote, CPW says you should scare or haze it:

Do not run or turn your back, be as big and loud as possible

Wave arms & yell in an authoritative voice

Throw rocks, sticks, tennis balls or anything else you can find

Bang pots and pans together

Turn on flood lights

Learn more tips on Colorado Parks and Wildlife's website.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.