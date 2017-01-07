State issues warning about coyote activity in January and February

DENVER -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is issuing a warning about coyote activity in January and February.
"As coyotes pair up to breed, they may be more territorial than usual and defend their space as they carve out a place to have their young," Colorado Parks & Wildlife said.
More than 25 people in the Denver metro area have been bitten by coyotes since 2007, officials said.
Last year in January & February, a young girl was nipped by a coyote in Centennial, a coyote approached a grandmother pushing a stroller in Aurora and there were four incidents of a mangy coyote baring its teeth at people in Lakewood, CPW reported.
"In addition to transferring disease, unfortunately, coyotes can see our pets as a prey source; so pet owners need to be extra diligent about protecting their animals," said Liza Hunholz, area wildlife manager for Denver.
If you see a coyote, CPW says you should scare or haze it:
Do not run or turn your back, be as big and loud as possible
Wave arms & yell in an authoritative voice
Throw rocks, sticks, tennis balls or anything else you can find