LITTLETON, Colo. -- Star Wars fans gathered at the Alamo Drafthouse Friday night to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

The theater hosted “a lightsaber vigil” before showing Rogue One. Fans were in full costumes, some of them moved to tears.

Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to LA one week ago. She died on Tuesday. Her mother died the next day.

