Working Wednesday: Sprouts is hiring 500 people in the Denver area

Robert Garrison
10:13 AM, Apr 26, 2017
10:20 AM, Apr 26, 2017
denver | colorado | news | jobs | hiring
Sprouts

DENVER -- Sprouts Farmers Market is looking for 500 new employees.

The health-food retailer is rapidly expanding and needs to fill several positions at locations in Denver and surrounding communities.

Sprouts is hosting a hiring fair Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn on Colorado Boulevard. The fair runs from 8 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Enjoy this content? Follow Denver7 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and download the Denver7 app on iOS and Android devices for continual access to breaking news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top