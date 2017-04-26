Working Wednesday: Sprouts is hiring 500 people in the Denver area

Cloudy
DENVER -- Sprouts Farmers Market is looking for 500 new employees.
The health-food retailer is rapidly expanding and needs to fill several positions at locations in Denver and surrounding communities.
Sprouts is hosting a hiring fair Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn on Colorado Boulevard. The fair runs from 8 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
