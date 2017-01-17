Speed likely a factor in deadly Maserati crash; Brandon Gianopoulos killed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A salesman at a Maserati dealership has been identified as the victim in a deadly crash.

Brandon Gianopoulos, 24, was driving a 2017 Maserati when it crashed on Plaza Drive in Douglas County last Friday.

Gianopoulos worked for Mike Ward Maserati.

"As an employee of the dealership, he had access to vehicles on the lot as a part of his duties and the vehicle was not stolen," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but deputies said, "excessive speed is suspected as a contributing factor."

