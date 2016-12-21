Special ed assistant at Greeley-Evans School District charged with sexual assault on a child

GREELEY, Colo. – A special education assistant who has worked at several Greeley-Evans School District 6 campuses over the past few years faces sexual assault on a child charges.

Police arrested Jerica Zoe Enriquez, 24, Tuesday on sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and obscenity to a minor charges – both felonies.

Enriquez has been with the district since August 2011 and worked as a paraprofessional special education assistant at John Evans and Prairie Heights middle schools in the past. She has worked at Jefferson Junior High School since August.

Someone notified district officials of the possible sexual contact, who notified Greeley police. The district says Enriquez was placed on leave Dec. 5.

She was allegedly sexually involved with a 14-year-old male student who was not in the special education program, according to the school district.

Greeley police say they “developed significant evidence and statements” related to the case, and served a warrant for her arrest Tuesday.

Enriquez is being held at the Weld County jail without bond pending her next court appearance.

“It is our top priority to protect our students,” Greeley-Evans School District 6 spokeswoman Theresa Myers told Denver7.

Police say they are working to figure out if there are other possible victims.

An affidavit detailing the investigation was not immediately available Tuesday evening.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.