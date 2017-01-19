Solved: Colorado Springs cold cases from 1972, 2010 closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Cold case detectives in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s homicide unit say they have solved two cold case murders, but both of the people accused are dead.

The first cold case stems from the September 1972 stabbing death of Deborah Lynn May, 19. Colorado Springs police say they were able to preserve DNA evidence from an alleged suspect in the case and use new testing methods to try and get a hit.

When the tests were performed, the DNA matched to a man named Craig Brame, who police say was an acquaintance of May’s boyfriend’s.

Brame and the boyfriend were both serving in the U.S. Army at the time and were stationed at Fort Carson.

The department found Brame had died in April 2004, but said the new evidence convinced investigators and the El Paso County district attorney that Brame was responsible for May’s murder.

The second cold case police said they solved was the March 2010 murder of 56-year-old Yong Glen, who was shot to death at her tailor’s shop on Maizeland Road.

After she was shot dead, the suspect in the case stole her vehicle, police say.

Last March, someone tried to register the vehicle in California, and investigators tied the car to a man named Robert Quillen. But they also found that Quillen had committed suicide just before they tied him to the vehicle.

However, investigators were able to analyze the gun Quillen used in his suicide and, paired with evidence from the vehicle, were able to convince the district attorney that Quillen was Glen’s murderer.

