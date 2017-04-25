Cloudy
DENVER – Colorado is home to plenty of inventors and innovators, and many of them are using the online crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to get their projects off the ground.
From all-natural snow cones to high-tech gloves and a religious feature film, the projects have drawn hundreds of backers and thousands of dollars in pledges.
We decided to round up seven of the most popular Colorado-based Kickstarter projects on the site right now to see what people are backing. They are:
1. Sno Way: An all-natural snow cone stand
2. The Flagship grill pan: A cast iron pan that embosses your food with an American flag design
3. LOVE + SASS: Cards with salty language and affirming messages for women
4. SignalWear: Electronic turn signal gloves for motorcyclists
5. The Not So Good Samaritan: A film retelling of the famed Good Samaritan story
6. Black Stags cards: Playing cards inspired by the wilderness of the Colorado Rockies
7. PEEK Travel Case: A see-through travel bag made from recycled vinyl mesh
