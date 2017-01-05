Should you be raising your wipers up before a storm?

DENVER -- Look at any parking lot in Colorado on the eve of a major storm, and you will see them: cars with their windshield wipers raised up into the air as if they are surrendering to the approaching winter peril. This latest storm was no different.

Of course, drivers partake in this tradition in the belief that this will prolong the life of their wipers. The thinking is that this will prevent the rubber from freezing to the windshield and will make it easier to scrape the ice from the glass. But is this practice futile or even hurting your wipers? According to AAA Colorado, there is no clear-cut answer.

AAA Colorado spokesperson Wave Dreher told Denver7 that putting the wipers up before a storm can be beneficial. Wipers are not designed to be snow removers and can damage the wiper blade motor. If the wipers are positioned up, it will prevent the wipers from getting stuck in the heavy snow when you turn your car on.

At the same time, a “blades up” approach can leave them vulnerable to the elements and even vandalism. Powerful winds can dry out the rubber, and debris being blown around during a storm can damage the raised blades. Also, Dreher said the cocked position of the wipers can make them a target for vandals.

No matter how you decide to position your wipers before a storm, Dreher suggests replacing the blades at least twice a year.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.