Should you be raising your wipers up before a storm?

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 3:31AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Baca, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Wind Chill Warning issued January 6 at 1:26AM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Logan, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: La Plata
Winter Storm Warning issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: La Plata
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:15AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 6:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne
Wind Chill Warning issued January 5 at 6:13PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 8:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:25PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 3:21PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 1:26PM MST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 10:02AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 7:06AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Lake, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 7:32PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Chaffee, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Kiowa, Lake, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 7:06AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Custer, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Lake, Pueblo, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 5 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, Huerfano, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:29PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:01PM MST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: El Paso, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 9:57AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 4:18AM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 4 at 4:08AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 4:08AM MST expiring January 6 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta
Winter Storm Watch issued January 3 at 9:12PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 3:42PM MST expiring January 6 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
DENVER -- Look at any parking lot in Colorado on the eve of a major storm, and you will see them: cars with their windshield wipers raised up into the air as if they are surrendering to the approaching winter peril. This latest storm was no different.
Of course, drivers partake in this tradition in the belief that this will prolong the life of their wipers. The thinking is that this will prevent the rubber from freezing to the windshield and will make it easier to scrape the ice from the glass. But is this practice futile or even hurting your wipers? According to AAA Colorado, there is no clear-cut answer.
AAA Colorado spokesperson Wave Dreher told Denver7 that putting the wipers up before a storm can be beneficial. Wipers are not designed to be snow removers and can damage the wiper blade motor. If the wipers are positioned up, it will prevent the wipers from getting stuck in the heavy snow when you turn your car on.
At the same time, a “blades up” approach can leave them vulnerable to the elements and even vandalism. Powerful winds can dry out the rubber, and debris being blown around during a storm can damage the raised blades. Also, Dreher said the cocked position of the wipers can make them a target for vandals.
No matter how you decide to position your wipers before a storm, Dreher suggests replacing the blades at least twice a year.