Fatal crash closes EB Highway 52 near intersection with Highway 287

LONGMONT, Colo. – Some lanes of Highway 52 were closed near the intersection with Highway 287 following a fatal two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

State troopers said a street sweeper ran a red light at the intersection and hit a Toyota RAV4 SUV around 6:15 a.m.

A female passenger in the SUV was killed. The male driver was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the street sweeper remained on the scene, troopers said.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 52 were closed for several hours due to the crash. As of 11 a.m., all lanes were back open.