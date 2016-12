Serious accident at Breckenridge leads to death of 48-year-old Denver skier

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- A Colorado man died after a tragic ski accident at the Breckenridge Ski Resort on Monday, officials announced.

Authorities confirmed the first skiing death of the year Tuesday afternoon, describing a 48-year-old man's death as a serious accident.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort, said.

After the accident, Ski Patrol rushed to the scene, which was on an advanced trail. Personnel rushed the man to the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center's Breckenridge Medical Center.

The man succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the center.

