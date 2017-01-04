Semi rollover, subsequent crashes close both directions of I-70 near Silverthorne

DENVER – A semi rollover and subsequent crashes closed down both directions of I-70 just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Silverthorne.

Colorado State Patrol says the semi-truck was driving westbound and rolled over into the eastbound lanes near mile marker 208. It was carrying a load of pipes at the time, which also spilled into the road and nearby ditches.

CSP Trooper Nate Reid said there was a diesel spill following the crash, which crews are working to clean up.

Reid said several other vehicles collided with the pipes after the initial crash. The truck driver and some of the other drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

State Patrol also shut down Loveland Pass between mile markers 220 and 229 around 8:15 p.m. because of low visibility.

Because of the closures to I-70 and Loveland Pass, people stuck on the road currently have no alternate route. CDOT says it expects the closure to be "lengthy." The westbound closure on I-70 is in place at the Georgetown exit at mile marker 228, and the eastbound closure is in place at Silverthorne (mile marker 205).

A CDOT spokeswoman said crews will work to clear the debris from the westbound lanes first and open that side of the interstate before working to clear the eastbound lanes. She estimated the westbound lanes may reopen by 10 p.m.

She added that the driver of the semi and another pickup truck involved in the crash were both hospitalized with minor injuries.

U.S. 40 also was closed down at 8:30 p.m. in both directions at Berthoud Pass after a multi-vehicle crash, but had reopened by 9:30 p.m.

There was no estimated time of reopening for both I-70 and U.S. 6 at Loveland Pass.

The closures come ahead of a major winter storm that is expected to dump feet of snow in the mountains, which will likely lead to more road closures over the next few days.

