2 separate semi crashes close WB I-70 in Jefferson County

Robert Garrison
6:52 AM, Apr 26, 2017
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Two separate crashes involving semi-tractor trailers has closed westbound Interstate 70 at the Beaver Brook exit as slick road conditions persist.

A rollover crash left a twisted and mangled jackknifed semi in the median near Beaver Brook. The crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Although very little details are known, the semi-tractor trailer somehow ended up in the median before taking out several guardrails. The driver suffered only minor injuries.

Just a mile west from there, crews are attempting to lift another semi-tractor trailer from a ravine that flew off I-70 and down an embankment near Soda Creek. A second vehicle, a box truck, appears to be involved and lays on its side in the median. Injuries are unknown in that crash.

There is no estimated time on when westbound I-70 will reopen. Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation have treated the roads in the area, but conditions remain wet and slushy.

