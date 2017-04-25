Search continues for missing at-risk teen from Aurora

Cloudy
AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora are continuing to search for a missing at-risk 13-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Sunday afternoon.
Police said they will likely use search dogs Tuesday as they continue sweeping the area for Juan Campos-Rocha, who disappeared from his home near the 1600 Block of North Galena at approximately 3 p.m.
Aurora Police and family are concerned, because the teen is developmentally disabled and could be in danger. He has gone missing before but was found in a park.
He is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue sweater, gray pants, and white shoes.
If you see Juan call local police immediately. Aurora Police can be reached by calling 303-627-3100.
