Santa Cops make Christmas a reality for families in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Nearly a thousand gifts will be delivered to families and children in need in Arapahoe County throughout this weekend, starting Thursday.

Police in Arapahoe County develop relationships with families with which they interact, and when they find families or children in need, they make a note.

Those children will be receiving over 900 gifts, courtesy of volunteers, generous donors and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, dozens of volunteers came together to wrap up hundreds of presents. On Thursday, Santa Cops began delivering the presents to smiling kids.

Although kids, roughly 150 of them, are the primary targets for the program, parents and some seniors will also be receiving a visit from a Santa Cop.

Help from donors made the gifts possible. Julie Brooks, the public information officer for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, said Jeppeson donated $5,000, Walmart donated $2,000 and Toys R Us donated $1,000. She also thanked organizations like FlightSafety Services Corp. Belleview Chiropractic, OppenheimerFunds and the Heritage Eagle Bend community, which combined donated 1150 toys.

One husband and wife also personally donated $1,600 worth of toys for the second year in a row.

Police say the recipients of the gifts typically decline to speak publicly, but appreciate the support a great deal. Several photos from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office depict Captain Laurie Halaba and Deputy Scott Sickafoose delivering gifts on Thursday.

