Sacred sculpture in front of Denver Art Museum to be moved, along with soil it stands on

DENVER – The Denver Art Museum is causing some outrage after planning to move a sculpture sacred to Native Americans without consulting the artist who made it.

Edgar Heap of Birds created the “Wheel,” which sits just outside the museum’s entrance.

After he protested, the museum reached an agreement with Heap of Birds and agreed to relocate the sculpture and the soil it stands on to Acoma Plaza in 2018.

