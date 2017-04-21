RTD's A-Line still not fixed, celebrates one-year anniversary

Mike Iliopoulos
6:19 AM, Apr 21, 2017
7:01 AM, Apr 21, 2017
The Regional Transportation District is celebrating the University of Colorado A-Line's one year anniversary despite troubles with crossing gates.

A total of 13 people are stationed at the crossing gates throughout the line. The gates do go down, but the flaggers are there as a precaution. A software glitch has caused the problems in the last year. 

"It's just a matter of the software regulating it to be down a certain time, and up at a certain time," said RTD spokesman Nate Currey.

The manned crossing gates are costing extra money. Currey said tax payers aren't paying for it, but a private company partnering with RTD is covering the cost. 

The Federal Railroad Administration granted RTD a waiver that will allow the train to keep running. The waiver expires April 30. 

"It's just a good place for them to reassess where they are, and puts us at another 90 days forward," said Currey. "This one may be a little different as far as what we are requesting, and hopefully this is the last one we have to request." 

Currey said it's been a huge learning curve for RTD on the commuter rail and the brand-new technology for the Denver region. No exact date on when the gates will be fixed, but Currey said it should be soon.

The A-Line has carried around five million passengers in the first year. 

