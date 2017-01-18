Rockies, Alexi Amarista agree to 1-year deal

Associated Press
6:47 PM, Jan 17, 2017
colorado rockies | san diego padres | rockies | bud black | alexi amarista

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Alexi Amarista #5 of the San Diego Padres throws the ball in the 9th inning against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on September 11, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Kent Horner
2016 Getty Images

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal with utility player Alexi Amarista.

Amarista hit .257 with 11 RBIs and nine stolen bases last season for the San Diego Padres. He played all over the field, too, seeing time at second base, shortstop, outfield, third base and even recording an out as a pitcher.

The 27-year-old Amarista is another versatile piece for the Rockies as he reunites with new Rockies manager Bud Black.

Amarista is a career .230 hitter over six seasons with the Padres and the Los Angeles Angels, who signed him as an amateur free agent in 2007.

The Rockies also recently signed 36-year-old veteran outfielder Chris Denorfia to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp in spring training.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top