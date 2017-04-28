RiNo Promenade plans & funding in the works; fundraiser Friday

Connor Wist
6:02 AM, Apr 28, 2017
denver news | promenade | rino | rino art district | colorado news
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER — Developments in the River North (RiNo) area could get the extra boost they need to keep moving forward on Friday. The city of Denver is meeting to discuss and decide what projects will be proposed for funding on the bond this November. The RiNo promenade is a candidate in the running for that funding.

The proposed promenade is located between Arkins Court and the South Platte River. It would run from 29th Street to Globeville Landing Park on 38th Street. Plans include space for a pavilion, gangway and a tower made of recycled materials. The promenade plans to also border RiNo Park between 33rd and 35th Streets.

Developer Bernard Hurley envisions a "festival street" including breweries, cafes, restaurants and music venues. The project would create around 12 acres of public space for the community.

The RiNo General Improvement District already committed $50,000 for the project, but there is still $150,000 needed to fund construction design plans.

Blue Moon RiNO Brewery is holding a fundraiser on Friday night to help shrink the funding gap. The fundraiser will run from 4-7 p.m. at 3750 Chestnut Place. Organizers said RiNo residents and community members are invited to attend the free event. Donations will be accepted by the Greenway Foundation.

Enjoy this content? Follow Denver7 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and download the Denver7 app on iOS and Android devices for continual access to breaking news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top