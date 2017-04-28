Report: More than 9 in 10 Colorado children with elevated lead levels go undiagnosed

Freeze Watch issued April 28 at 8:22AM MDT expiring April 29 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
DENVER – Many children in Colorado are not being tested for lead poisoning and as a result, many kids with elevated levels of lead in their blood are going undiagnosed, according to new research published this week.
The study from The Public Health Institute estimates that only 6 percent of Colorado children with elevated levels of lead in the blood (defined as 10 micrograms per deciliter or higher) were actually identified between 1999 and 2010. That’s one of the lowest rates of diagnosis in the United States, according to the study’s authors.
Lead exposure numbers are usually based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the Public Health Institute says actual numbers are much higher because lead testing is not required for all children.
The group looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) to estimate the number of lead-exposed kids between the ages of 12 months and 5 years old from 1999 to 2010 and then compared those numbers to the CDC’s data.