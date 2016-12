SAN DIEGO -- The death of the founder of a Denver-based yoga studio chain may have been an accident.

Telluride native Trevor Tice was found dead in his California home on December 12.

Initially, police said Tice's death was being investigated as a suspicious incident.

However, NBC7 in San Diego is now reporting that Tice may have fallen and his death may have been accident.

The TV station reported that the medical examiner is still running tests, including a toxicology report, to determine the exact cause of death.

Tice was the founder of CorePower Yoga. The company described Tice as a person with, "boundless energy, an electric smile, an immutable desire to improve."

CorePower Yoga has over 160 studios in 21 states.

